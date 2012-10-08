Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Sally Chapman

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 8, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Flora Davidson
Sally Chapman
Credit: Flora Davidson

Sally Chapman, 65, professor of chemistry at Barnard College in New York City, died on June 2 after a 10-month battle with renal cell carcinoma.

Born in Philadelphia, Chapman received an A.B. summa cum laude in chemistry in 1968 from Smith College and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1973 from Yale University. She then worked as a postdoctoral research associate, first at the University of California, Irvine, and then at UC Berkeley.

Chapman joined the Barnard faculty as an assistant professor in 1975, becoming an associate professor in 1981 and a professor in 1986. She served as the Ann Whitney Olin Professor from 1989 until 1994. She also served as Barnard’s chemistry department chair for 12 years.

During her 37 years on the Barnard faculty, she taught general chemistry and also mentored thousands of students and many colleagues. A passionate advocate for women in science, Chapman was a fellow of the Association of Women in Science and was a founding member of the Committee on the Advancement of Women Chemists.

She was a member of ACS for 38 years, joining in 1974. She served as chair of the ACS Committee on Professional Training and also served on the board of the ACS Petroleum Research Fund. Chapman was named an ACS Fellow this year.

She received the Barnard College Excellence in Teaching Award in 2009 and the Barnard Medal of Distinction—the college’s highest honor—earlier this year.

She loved the outdoors and spent summers at Pocono Lake Preserve, where she cochaired the local library committee.

Chapman is survived by her mother, Gwen; brother, William; and sisters, Diana Chapman Walsh and Marie Chapman Carroll. Her father, Robert, predeceased her.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sandra I. Lamb Stanford
Richard B. Bennett
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grace B. Borowitz

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE