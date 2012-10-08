Sanofi To Purchase Colombian Drug Firm

Sanofi has agreed to acquire Genfar, a 45-year-old pharmaceutical company based in Bogotá, Colombia. With sales of $133 million in 2011, Genfar produces generic, over-the-counter, and prescription drugs for human and animal health. Genfar is the second-largest generic drug company in Colombia, Sanofi says, and also does business in other Latin American countries. With $4.2 billion in sales in the region last year, Sanofi is the biggest multinational drug company in Latin America, according to Deutsche Bank.
