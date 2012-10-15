Advertisement

ACS News

ACS Launches Webinars-In-A-Box

by Linda Wang
October 15, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 42
Most Popular in ACS News

ACS Webinars-in-a-Box, a pilot program launched this month by ACS Webinars, held its inaugural event on Oct. 2. The national webinar viewing event was cosponsored by the Younger Chemists Committee (YCC), ACS Careers, and ACS Webinars.

Participants, primarily younger chemists and student members from more than 25 local sections, tuned in simultaneously to “Secrets from the Other Side—What Recruiters Know That You Don’t.” Dennis Guthrie of Dow Chemical presented and then fielded participants’ questions live via webcast.

“This is the first webinar event of its kind for ACS. It allows people to get together from around the country and be able to communicate and network with each other virtually,” says Samuel Toba, manager of ACS Webinars. “We’re enabling local sections to have a much wider reach.”

The Webinars-in-a-Box program aims to simplify the process of organizing a local section or student chapter event. Each event organizer can request a free box from ACS that contains promotional materials, discussion guides, resource packets for participants, raffle prizes, and other event-planning tools.

“Frequently, younger chemist leaders are students, and they may not have a lot of confidence to lead an event,” says Christine McInnis, a senior chemist for Dow Microbial Control and chair of the YCC local and regional affairs working group. “Having the program in a box really helps local section YCC leaders understand what is being asked of them and feel confident that they’re going to be able to pull off a successful event.”

Toba says that any ACS group, including committees and technical divisions, can help organize a Webinars-in-a-Box event, and ACS will provide the resources to help the group get started. Questions about the new program and suggestions for webinar topics can be sent to acswebinars@acs.org.

The Webinars-in-a-Box series is one of several new initiatives by ACS Webinars, including ACS Webinets. These two-minute video segments are based on popular full-length ACS Webinars. Toba says these short videos can be watched in less time than it takes to finish a morning coffee. For more information, visit acswebinars.org.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

