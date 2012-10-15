Treating Water From Hydraulic Fracturing
Unconventional oil and gas drilling brings a flood of business for water treatment firms
October 15, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 42
Unconventional oil and gas drilling brings a flood of business for water treatment firms
Cover image:
Credit:
Unconventional oil and gas drilling brings a flood of business for water treatment firms
With metal demand and energy prices on the rise, researchers develop biomining to extract valuable metals
Environmental Protection Agency aims to improve process for assessing risks of pesticides on pollinator species
Chemical maker’s confidence in scientific capabilities underlies ambitious profit goals
AAAS report looks at long-term impact of cuts set to begin in January
As the photovoltaic industry matures, competitors initiate expensive legal challenges
Monitoring technique could aid understanding of disease-related citrulline protein modifications