AstraZeneca, Ardelyx Target Kidney Disease

AstraZeneca will pay $35 million up front for access to Ardelyx’ inhibitors of NHE3, a protein needed for the absorption of sodium in the intestines. The deal includes RDX5791, an NHE3 blocker that has completed a midstage study as an irritable bowel syndrome treatment and is poised for Phase II studies to treat kidney disease. Fremont, Calif.-based Ardelyx could reap another $237.5 million in milestones as compounds reach the market. AstraZeneca is taking on remaining development costs for RDX5791.
