Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Borenium Salt Catalysts Readily Reduce Imines

Lewis acid-base pair complexes couple with a neutral borane to create highly reactive organocatalysts

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 15, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Canadian chemists have learned how to generate powerful metal-free catalysts for important imine reduction reactions by starting from boron-based Lewis acid-base complexes (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja307374j). Patrick Eisenberger, Adrian M. Bailey, and Cathleen M. Crudden of Queen’s University, in Kingston, Ontario, coupled B(C6F5)3 or [(C6H5)3C][B(C6F5)4] with 1,4-diazabicyclo[2.2.2]octane and pinacolborane. The resulting catalytic salts consist of a highly electrophilic borenium cation paired with a fluorophenylborate anion (one shown). Crudden’s team found that the catalytic borenium complexes activate the C=N bond of a broad range of imines and use the hydrogen from pina­colborane to reduce the C=N bond to form secondary amines under mild reaction conditions. In another paper just published, Jeffrey M. Farrell, Jillian A. Hatnean, and Douglas W. Stephan of the University of Toronto report a related borenium catalyst that activates and uses H2 for imine reductions (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja307995f). These two reports are the first examples of borenium catalysts being used for metal-free reductions, Crudden says. Both groups provide new strategies for avoiding the use of stoichiometric boro­hydride salts, but Crudden’s version offers a unique mechanism that also avoids the need to use H2 gas.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists untangle metal-free C–C coupling reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Masked aldehyde makes mild radical reaction possible
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reactive Lewis Pairs Hydrogenate Carbonyls

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE