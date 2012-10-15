Robert Cashman has been promoted to vice president of business development at OSO BioPharmaceuticals Manufacturing. In this role, Cashman is responsible for developing and executing strategies to expand the company’s injectable pharmaceutical contract manufacturing business. He will also oversee existing and potential customer relationships, manage pricing structures, and direct strategic corporate alliances. Cashman previously served as director of new business development for the company’s East Coast market. He now steps into the position vacated by Milton Boyer, who was appointed president of OSO­Bio in February. Based in Albuquerque, N.M., OSOBio is a contract manufacturing organization that specializes in injectable sterile liquid, suspension, and lyophilized biologic and pharmaceutical products.

Chung [+]Enlarge Credit: Emerald Kalama Chemical

Sharon Chung has been named product line manager for Asia at Emerald Kalama Chemical, a business unit of Emerald Performance Materials. Chung fills a new position to oversee sales and operations of the K-Flex product line—which includes phthalate-free plasticizers and coalescents for use in adhesives, sealants, and coatings—throughout the region. She will be located in the company’s offices in Hong Kong. Prior to joining Emerald, Chung filled a number of roles in finance, logistics, marketing, and business development at Ciba Specialty Chemicals and Huntsman Corp.

Paul Graves has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer of FMC Corp. Previously, he was a partner and managing director at Goldman Sachs Group. Graves will succeed Kim Foster, who will retire at the end of 2012. Mark Douglas has been appointed president of the company’s Agricultural Products Group, succeeding Milton Steele, who will retire in early 2013. Ed Flynn has been promoted to president of the Industrial Chemicals Group, succeeding Douglas. Flynn had been manager of the Alkali Chemicals Division. In addition, Marc Hullebroeck, agricultural products director for Eurasia, has been named vice president and business director of FMC Agricultural Products for North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Bruce Lerner, Peroxygens Division manager, has been named vice president and global business director of the division. Eric Norris, Lithium Division commercial director, has been named vice president and global business director of FMC Lithium. Mike Smith, BioPolymer Division manager, has been named vice president and global business director for the division. Robert Trogele, agricultural products director of North America, has been named vice president and business director of FMC Agricultural Products in Asia. Antonio Zem, agricultural products director for Latin America, has been named vice president and business director for FMC Agricultural Products in Latin America and president of FMC Latin America.

George Marinos has been appointed manager of flavor applications for Takasago International’s Flavor Division. Before joining Takasago, Marinos had been a program leader at Kraft Foods. Takasago is a flavor and fragrance company.

Padilla [+]Enlarge Credit: BASF

Jack Noble has joined Koch Membrane Systems as commercial director for water and wastewater for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Koch Membrane Systems develops membrane technologies for a diverse range of industries and applications worldwide.

Sander [+]Enlarge Credit: BASF

Eduardo Padilla has been named director of corporate distribution for North America at BASF. He will be based in Flor­ham Park, N.J. In his prior role, he was the manager of distribution for the Dispersions & Pigments Division. He succeeds Frank Bergonzi, who left BASF in July. Jan-Peter Sander has been named senior vice president of BASF’s Personal Care Europe business unit. Prior to this appointment, he was vice president of BASF’s Pigments & Resins Europe business unit. In his new position, Sander will be responsible for all areas of the business, including manufacturing, supply chain, technology, marketing, and sales. Sander will succeed Simon Medley, who is leaving BASF. The Personal Care Europe business unit is part of BASF’s Care Chemicals Division, which manufactures ingredients for hygiene, personal care, home care, industrial and institutional cleaning, and technical applications.

Eric Peeters has been appointed vice president of Dow Corning’s Electronics Solutions business. He succeeds James Helwick, who will now lead the company’s electronic products portfolio as science and technology director of Dow Cor-ning Electronics Solutions. Most recently, Peeters served as vice president of Dow Corning’s Solar Solutions and Wind Energy Solutions businesses—a role that will now be filled by Dan Futter. Previously, Futter had been business vice president of Dow Corning’s Business & Technology Incubator.

Shana’a [+]Enlarge Credit: Ashland Specialty Ingredients

May Shana’a has been named group vice president of technology and growth strategy for Ashland Specialty Ingredients. Most recently, Shana’a served as global vice president for skin care and portfolio management at Johnson & Johnson. Ashland Specialty Ingredients provides products, technologies, and resources to the personal care, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, coatings, and energy industries.

Hugh Williamson has become chief operating officer of SmartKem, a developer of printable organic semiconductor materials for flexible electronics in North Wales, in the U.K. He will be based in Manchester, England. Most recently, he was technical director at Vivimed Labs Europe. In addition, Gary Tam has been appointed business development director in Asia for SmartKem. He will be located in Hong Kong. He had been commercial director for Liquavista Asia. Muhammad Raza and Keith Lumbard will join SmartKem as scientists in the company’s chemistry synthesis labs in Manchester; they will be responsible for the development of next-generation organic semiconductor molecules. Most recently, Raza was a development chemist at Fine Organics. Lumbard was a scientist at Reaxa.

White [+]Enlarge Credit: Avantor Performance Materials

Richard White has been appointed executive vice president of operations for Center Valley, Pa.-based Avantor Performance Materials. He is responsible for Avantor’s global manufacturing, resource planning, quality-assurance, supply-chain, and environmental health and safety operations. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer for the solar division at STR Holdings, a solar encapsulate manufacturing company. Avantor’s biomedical and life sciences products are used in academic, industrial, and quality-control laboratories for research, pharmaceutical production, and medical lab testing, whereas its electronic products are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat-panel displays.

Conrad Winters has been appointed director of drug product development at Hovione. Most recently, he had been a senior director at Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Mike Ironside has been named general manager of Hovione’s Technology Transfer Center in East Windsor, N.J. Ironside had been vice president of chemical manufacture and development at Anacor Pharmaceuticals. Hovione develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug product intermediates.