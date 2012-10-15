Ferro May Toss Solar Pastes Line

Ferro is exploring strategic options for its business in conductive pastes, which are used in the now-ailing solar panel industry. For the first six months of this year, Ferro’s electronic materials segment, which includes solar pastes, had a loss of nearly $5 million, versus income of $53 million in the same period a year ago. Ferro also said it would record charges against earnings of up to $335 million in the third quarter because of the poor outlook in the segment. Ferro’s share price closed at $2.75 on Oct. 10, off 24% from its close the day before the announcement.
