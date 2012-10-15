Kraton Cancels Polymer Venture

Kraton is abandoning plans to build a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer plant in Taiwan with partner Formosa Petrochemical. Kraton says the project, announced in 2011, was delayed while Formosa awaited environmental approval. Formosa later concluded that the conditions for the approval put unwarranted restrictions on its Taiwanese operations. Kraton says it will proceed with the project on its own and consider locations, including ones in China, that it had evaluated in 2010 and 2011.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter