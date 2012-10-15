Merck Will Move Headquarters Site

Merck & Co. plans to close its current headquarters in Whitehouse Station, N.J., and move its base to Summit, N.J. About 2,000 employees and contractors now in Whitehouse Station will move to Summit or nearby New Jersey facilities. Merck says the move is part of a program to lower expenses after its 2009 merger with Schering-Plough. That deal included the Summit facility, which currently houses 1,800 people in research, manufacturing, and business operations.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter