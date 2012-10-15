Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

NMR Pins Down RNA Excited States

Structural Biology: Method captures short-lived, low-abundance RNA excited states

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 15, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Hashim Al-Hashimi
In the excited states of SL1 (ground state shown in green), a bulged base moves up (red) or down (blue) the helix like a zipper.
Graphic shows that, in the excited states of SL1 (ground state shown in green), a bulged base moves up (red) or down (blue) the helix like a zipper.
Credit: Courtesy of Hashim Al-Hashimi
In the excited states of SL1 (ground state shown in green), a bulged base moves up (red) or down (blue) the helix like a zipper.

Scientists have long suspected that many RNA molecules have short-lived, low-abundance excited states, but those states have been difficult to characterize. Now, Hashim M. Al-Hashimi and coworkers at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, have developed a method to trap and observe these RNA excited states (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature11498).

The excited states typically last for microseconds and account for less than 5% of the population of a particular RNA molecule. Nonetheless, these alternative structures can significantly affect biological function, Al-Hashimi says.

“We’ve known for a long time that molecular dynamics are incredibly important in biology,” says Samuel E. Butcher, a biochemistry professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, who has previously observed an RNA excited state. “It just makes sense that RNA should have excited states. Al-Hashimi and coworkers have given us some of the first views of RNA excited-state structures.”

The researchers identify excited-state candidates using an RNA structure prediction program. For a given RNA sequence, they select the second-best structure as a possible excited state. (They assume the best structure is the ground state.) They mutate the RNA molecule to capture the predicted excited-state form. They then use nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to determine the trapped form’s “chemical shift fingerprint,” which they compare with an excited-state-related fingerprint derived from chemical broadening in the NMR spectrum of the ground state. If the fingerprints match, they assume they have found the right structure.

The researchers used their method to identify excited-state structures for three RNA molecules—the apical loop of the transactivation response element (TAR) from HIV-1, which activates viral replication; the ribosomal A-site, which is involved in decoding messenger RNA; and HIV-1 stem-loop 1 (SL1), which is involved in dimerization of the viral genome.

In each case, the excited state involves small changes in base pair alignment. “The excited state typically sequesters bases that were otherwise exposed,” Al-Hashimi says. “In the ground state, these bases are available to interact with things. In the excited state, they’re not.”

The three systems involve different types of RNA secondary structures—a hairpin for TAR and internal loops for the A-site and SL1. “These motifs are very common and widespread in RNA,” Al-Hashimi says. “The fact that we see these excited states in these different motifs suggests that they’re probably a very general feature of RNA.”

The excited states “may serve as important starting targets for drug design and certainly for understanding the range of functions these molecules perform,” says Lewis E. Kay, a biochemistry professor at the University of Toronto. “Most of structural biology has focused to date on the ground states of biomolecules. It is clear that an understanding of function will require structural studies of additional conformations as well. This work takes an important step in that direction.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proteins don’t need well-defined structures to bind strongly
RNA Can Adopt Cubelike Fold
Multiple Bradykinin States Revealed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE