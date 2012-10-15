Other Organizations

Alan Bishop has been selected to be the principal associate director for science, technology, and engineering at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). He had been acting in that role since August 2011. He oversees directorates of chemistry; life and earth sciences; engineering and engineering sciences; experimental physical sciences; information technology; and theory, simulation, and computation. He joined LANL in 1979.
Marie D’Iorio has been named executive director of Canada’s National Institute for Nanotechnology, located at the University of Alberta. She had been acting as the institute’s interim director general since last year. Founded in 2001, the institute is a joint initiative of the National Research Council of Canada, the University of Alberta, the government of Alberta, and the Canadian government. Its mission is to transform nanoscience ideas into novel, sustainable nanotechnology solutions with socioeconomic benefits for Canada and Alberta.
Noelle J. Umback has been appointed as a commissioner on the Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. She is currently a supervising criminalist within the DNA laboratory of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of new hires and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
