Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Report Estimates Cost To Keep Biodiversity

by Andrea Widener
October 15, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The worldwide cost of protecting threatened species could be as high as $78.1 billion per year, an order of magnitude higher than current conservation funding, according to a new analysis in Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.1229803). The study is the first to look at the costs of maintaining biodiversity worldwide, and it includes financial costs for moving species away from extinction and conserving key sites required by the international Convention on Biological Diversity. The research was done by scientists at BirdLife International, a coalition of groups interested in protecting bird species, as well as several international universities and nonprofits. The study finds that reducing the extinction risk for for all threatened species would cost between $3.4 billion and $4.8 billion per year. The cost to protect important habitats for all species would be $76.1 billion per year, it finds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes early mitigations for herbicides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA slashes pesticide fees for 2022
Europe faces delays in research funding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE