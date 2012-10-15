Two Succinic Acid Partnerships Advance

BASF is establishing a joint venture with lactic acid maker Purac to produce biobased succinic acid. Named Succinity and based in Düsseldorf, Germany, the venture is an outgrowth of a research pact that began in 2009. Succinity’s first facility, near Barcelona, Spain, will produce 10,000 metric tons per year of succinic acid beginning in late 2013. A second, larger facility is also planned. Separately, Reverdia, a succinic acid joint venture between DSM and Roquette, says it is producing dimethyl succinate in collaboration with Belgium’s Proviron. The product can be used as a solvent and fine chemicals raw material.
