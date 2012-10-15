Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Unknowns Plague Shale Production

by Jeff Johnson
October 15, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
The health risks of shale gas production are largely unknown.
A photo of a drill rig set up for winter drilling in Wyoming.
Credit: Shutterstock
The health risks of shale gas production are largely unknown.

U.S. shale oil and natural gas production holds many unknowns, including potential environmental and public health risks as well as regulatory confusion, and even the size of the resource itself is unclear, the Government Accountability Office says in two reports released last week. Resource estimates, for instance, are volatile, with three assessments—by the Energy Information Administration, U.S. Geological Survey, and Colorado School of Mines—showing dramatic increases over the past five years. GAO singles out EIA’s gas estimate, saying it shot up 280% over that period. The office notes that shale-based oil and gas production has grown more than fourfold between 2007 and 2011, yet environmental and public health risks are largely unknown and may not reflect potential cumulative long-term effects on water, air, or land. GAO finds that, on top of various state regulations, eight different federal environmental and public health laws apply to unconventional shale oil and gas development. But federal and state agencies have many regulatory challenges, GAO says, because of enforcement and inspection limitations. Oversight agencies report difficulties retaining employees, GAO adds, because qualified staff are often hired away by the private sector.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE