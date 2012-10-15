Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Upturn Seen For Fine Chemicals

CPhI: Suppliers hope the pharmaceutical chemicals business will continue to improve

by Ann M. Thayer
October 15, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: James Cumpsty/UBM
CPhI attendees enjoyed the business climate in Madrid last week.
Crowd shot at CPhI Worldwide in Madrid in October 2012.
Credit: James Cumpsty/UBM
CPhI attendees enjoyed the business climate in Madrid last week.

A generally good industry outlook prevailed among attendees at last week’s CPhI Worldwide, the annual pharmaceutical ingredients conference, held this year in Madrid. The upbeat view came even as the International Monetary Fund lowered its estimates for global economic growth and European finance ministers rolled out a $650 billion bailout program for troubled eurozone economies.

Some people at the conference did express a bit of anxiety about prospects for economic recovery in Europe. However, 85% of exhibitors say they are positive about the future, seeing pharma industry dynamics outweigh concerns about the global economy, according to a survey by show organizer UBM.

Custom manufacturers are spreading their bets around the globe. “Operate globally, but be present locally” is Albany Molecular Research Inc.’s philosophy, said Ian Shott, the U.S. firm’s European president. The company expects to see a “solid uptick” in business after integrating its operations across three continents as part of a restructuring.

BASF announced construction of a catalyst production line in Mangalore, India. Due to open in 2013, the line will be the German company’s first for fine chemicals catalysts in Asia. BASF also recently decided to move the headquarters of its pharma ingredients business from Switzerland to the U.S.

India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced that it is expanding output of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) at its Mirfield, England, facility. Also in the U.K., Almac expects to have completed by year’s end an API expansion in Craigavon, Northern Ireland. Separately, the company has joined with DSM to offer customers development of biocatalytic production routes.

Meanwhile, France’s Novasep said it will invest $39 million to build a commercial-scale chromatography plant in Mourenx, France. The company said the expansion is in response to projected demand for a large-volume, highly purified API. Earlier this year, Novasep opened a new facility in China.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flamma gains a North American foothold near Philadelphia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European drug chemical makers active as they head into annual U.S. conclave
Lonza gets Swiss micronization firm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE