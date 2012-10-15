Versalis Slates South Korean Plant

Versalis and Honam Petrochemical have agreed to build an elastomer plant at Honam’s site in Yeosu, South Korea. The facility, with a capacity of 200,000 metric tons per year, is scheduled to come on-line in 2015. The companies have not disclosed the plant’s product slate or how much they will invest. Last month, Versalis CEO Daniele Ferrari told C&EN that the company intends to leverage its elastomer technology to boost its presence in Asia (C&EN, Oct. 1, page 38).
