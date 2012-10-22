Applications Sought For First Inorganic Chemistry Lectureship

Inorganic Chemistry and the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry seek nominations for the inaugural Inorganic Chemistry Lectureship, which will recognize an individual who has demonstrated creativity and impact in forefront research in inorganic chemistry, broadly defined.
The winner will receive an award plaque, a cash prize of $3,000, and up to $1,500 in travel expenses to attend the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
The nominee must be age 46 or younger as of Dec. 31. The award will be presented at the national meeting. For nomination instructions, visit acsdic.org/ic_lectureship.htm. E-mail nominations to awards.ic@acs.org by Dec. 1.
