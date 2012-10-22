Advertisement

09043-cover1-Tadeatingdonutcxd.jpg
09043-cover1-Tadeatingdonutcxd.jpg
October 22, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 43

Immunotherapies and drugs offer the promise of safety to food-allergy sufferers and their loved ones

Volume 90 | Issue 43
Informatics

Eating Without Fear: Treatments For Food Allergies

2010 Academic R&D Spending Trends

Outlays up 10.6% for chemistry, above the 6.3% growth for science and engineering as a whole

Energy And Chemical Sectors Favor Romney

Presidential candidates offer different paths on energy and regulatory policies

  • Education

    Sketching The Life Of Joseph Black

    A new collection of correspondence fleshes out decades of the 18th-century chemist’s working life

  • Materials

    Getting A Grip On Grip Supplies

    Channellock’s manufacturing move back to the U.S. has a ripple effect across several firms

  • Energy

    Lithium-Sulfur Battery Boost

    Sasol’s $24 million investment sets up Oxis Energy for commercialization of its lithium-sulfur technology

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Nickel Appends Aqueous Fluoride For Radiotracer Synthesis

Nickel catalysts mediate oxidative fluorination reaction that could help make imaging agents

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Carving Nanopumpkins, Slicing Fingers, Cutting Water

 

