Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

AstraZeneca Teams Up With Two Major Research Contractors

by Jean-François Tremblay
October 18, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The British drugmaker AstraZeneca has established two research outsourcing agreements as part of the restructuring of its R&D organization.

In Beijing, the Chinese pharmaceutical R&D contractor Pharmaron will set up a dedicated research center for AstraZeneca that can accommodate “several hundred” scientists, according to Pharmaron. Under a multiyear agreement, the facility will provide AstraZeneca discovery services in chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, and efficacy screening. It will be located within a campus where Pharmaron already operates an R&D center for Merck Serono.

AstraZeneca also selected Charles River Laboratories, with headquarters in Wilmington, Mass., as its preferred partner for regulated safety assessment and development drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics. The firms say the deal will increase Charles River’s annual sales, which were $1.1 billion last year, by about 1%.

AstraZeneca is in the midst of a major restructuring of its R&D organization. Early this year, it announced that it will lay off 2,200 researchers. At the same time, the company is increasing its presence in emerging markets. In China, for example, it is investing $200 million to build a plant for intravenous and solid medicines in Taizhou, Zhejiang province.

The two partnerships are a part of “our plans to evolve our R&D operating model—creating a leaner, simpler, more flexible organization with increased efficiencies,” AstraZeneca spokeswoman Laura Woodin tells C&EN.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Syngene to expand its R&D center serving BMS
Boehringer Ingelheim to build a biologics research center
Evotec looks to acquire Cyprotex

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE