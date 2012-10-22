Basolo Medal To Richard Eisenberg

Richard Eisenberg, Tracy H. Harris Professor of Chemistry at the University of Rochester, is the recipient of the 2012 Fred Basolo Medal in recognition of his work in inorganic chemistry. The award is given by Northwestern University and is cosponsored by the Chicago Section of ACS. It is named for the late Fred Basolo, a Northwestern chemistry professor.
Eisenberg delivered the lecture “The Reductive Side of Water Splitting: Recent Progress in the Photo-driven Generation of Hydrogen from Water” during the Chicago Section’s meeting at Northwestern University Technological Institute on Oct. 19.
Eisenberg’s research focuses on developing multicomponent systems for the photoreduction of protons from water. His group is also interested in the development of electrophilic, cationic iridium(III) complexes.
