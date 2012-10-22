Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 22, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Air Products & Chemicals and the Arabian Co. for Power & Water Development have agreed to form a joint venture, ACWA Air Products Arabia, with headquarters in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The venture will pursue large-scale industrial gas development in Saudi Arabia.

BASF has reached an agreement to acquire parts of the toluene diisocyanate business of Poland’s Ciech. The deal, which is expected to close by March 2013, does not include Ciech’s 75,000-metric-ton-per-year TDI unit.

SABIC Ventures has led a $5 million investment in Vitriflex, a Milpitas, Calif.-based developer of barrier films for solar panels and flexible electronics. SABIC Ventures is the venture capital arm of Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

PPG Industries has agreed to purchase Spraylat, a Pelham, N.Y.-based maker of industrial coatings. Spraylat, which focuses on liquid and powder coatings, had sales of $125 million in 2011 and operates plants in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Agilent Technologies will provide instruments valued at more than $1 million to help scientists at the University of Houston’s department of earth and atmospheric sciences better understand the geology and composition of crude oil. The scientists will also look into environmentally friendly methods of extracting shale oil and gas.

Ashland’s specialty ingredients division has opened a technical center in Mumbai to support customers in India and Southeast Asia. The center will provide technical support to companies that are developing new personal care products.

Takeda Pharmaceutical will pay $60 million to acquire Bozeman, Mont.-based LigoCyte Pharmaceuticals. Takeda gains a vaccine in Phase I/II trials to prevent norovirus, a common cause of foodborne illness. LigoCyte uses viruslike particle technology to produce vaccines that can address several strains of a virus.

Pharmacyclics has received a third $50 million milestone payment in its cancer drug development partnership with Janssen Pharmaceutical. The payment was triggered by the enrollment of a fifth patient in a Phase III clinical trial of a treatment for leukemia.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Resilience and Lifera to build a biopharmaceutical plant in Saudi Arabia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Takeda gets license to Hutchmed cancer compound
Carrick gets $60 million combined from Pfizer, investors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE