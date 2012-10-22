Clariant To Raise Catalyst Capacity

Clariant plans to expand capacity for its Houdry dehydrogenation catalysts at its Louisville, Ky., plant. The catalysts are used in processes that convert propane and butane into chemicals such as propylene and butadiene. Such processes are becoming more popular as ethylene cracker operators switch from naphtha feedstock, which yields coproducts propylene and butadiene, to cheap shale-gas-derived ethane, which yields few coproducts. The expansion will cost “double-digit million Swiss francs,” the company says.
