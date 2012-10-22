Eisai Focuses On Personalized Medicine

Japan’s Eisai will dissolve a 10-year-old subsidiary as part of a strategy to increase its focus on personalized medicine. Tokyo-based Palma Bee’Z Research Institute, a diagnostics R&D unit of Eisai, will be absorbed into a restructured and refocused Eisai R&D organization. Set up in 2002, Palm Bee’Z focuses on diagnostics that apply gene signal amplification technology discovered in-house.
