Business

Emery Boosts Oleochemicals

by Marc S. Reisch
October 22, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 43
Emery Oleochemicals plans to spend $50 million to build a biobased polyols plant at its Cincinnati site. The polyols will be used to make auto seat and furniture cushions and appliance insulation. Emery plans to add 30 manufacturing and research workers to staff the facility when it opens at the end of 2014. The firm recently started construction on a $25 million plastic additives manufacturing and technical development facility in Loxstedt, Germany. Based in Malaysia, Emery is a joint venture of Thailand’s state oil company PTT and Malaysia’s Sime Darby Group, which owns palm plantations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

