Finland’s Dynea Sells Asia Division

Finnish adhesives maker Dynea has agreed to sell its Asian division to AICA Kogyo for $195 million. The division employs 1,200 people, operates 18 plants, and enjoys annual sales of $300 million. The company says its strategy is to focus on the European market. Dynea is owned by a private equity firm, IK Investment Partners. Japan-based AICA is primarily a supplier of construction materials, but the company also makes adhesives as well as polymers used in the electronics industry. AICA says the acquisition will boost its presence in Asian markets.
