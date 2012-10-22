… As Frutarom Invests In Flavors R&D

Frutarom Industries will build an R&D center and manufacturing plant in Israel at a cost of $30 million. The Israeli flavor ingredients firm says it is proceeding with the project after the award of an investment grant and tax benefits from the Israeli government. Frutarom CEO Ori Yehudai explains that the company will use the R&D center to increase its cooperation with Israel’s agriculture sector, with the goal of developing natural products and health products.
