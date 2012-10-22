Advertisement

Business

GSK Will Spare Irish Facility

by Michael McCoy
October 22, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 43
GlaxoSmithKline has decided to keep operating a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Sligo, Ireland, that had been slated for closure. GSK got the plant in 2009 as part of its acquisition of the skin disease treatment firm Stiefel. With support from IDA Ireland, the country’s business development agency, GSK will invest about $13 million to convert the plant into a personal care products facility. Employment will decrease from 180 today to 120 during a two-year transition period, but GSK says 50 jobs will be added at that point.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

