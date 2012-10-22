… And Heart Drug With Theravance

Merck & Co. and Theravance have formed a partnership to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecules directed at targets being investigated for their involvement in hypertension and heart failure. Merck will make an up-front payment of $5 million, gaining an exclusive license to Theravance’s therapeutic candidates. Theravance is eligible to receive additional milestone payments of up to $148 million for the first indication, as well as royalties.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter