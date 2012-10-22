IFF Will Expand Turkish Flavors Unit …

International Flavors & Fragrances will spend more than $50 million to expand its flavors facility in Gebze, Turkey. New York City-based IFF says the project will add a 22,000-sq-ft creative facility and increase an existing manufacturing plant to 194,000 sq ft. According to IFF, the expanded facility will create flavors for manufacturers of sweet goods, beverages, dairy products, and savory prepared foods. IFF says the project is one of several recent investments in emerging markets. They include a flavors and fragrances facility in Singapore; a flavors plant in Guangzhou, China; and a flavors creative and technical center in Delhi, India.
