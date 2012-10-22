Merck Seeks Antiviral With AiCuris …

Merck & Co. has licensed a portfolio of drug candidates targeting human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) from Germany’s AiCuris, a 2006 spin-off from Bayer HealthCare. Merck will pay AiCuris $144 million up front and up to $436 million in potential milestones. It will also cover development costs. Included in the agreement is letermovir, an oral, late-stage antiviral candidate being tested against HCMV infections in transplant recipients. The agreement marks the first development deal emerging from AiCuris’ anti-infective drug R&D programs.
