Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Metal-Organic Framework Thin Films Made Easily

Speed and ease of two-step technique could enable applications of metal-organic frameworks

by Journal News and Community
October 22, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
To make thin films of metal organic frameworks, researchers drip a suspension of MOF flakes in an organic solvent (red solution in dropper) onto the surface of water in a beaker (left). The flakes spread out on the water’s surface to produce a thin film (second from left). The researchers then use a rubber stamp to transfer the film from the beaker (second from right) to a quartz substrate.
Researchers drip a suspension of MOF flakes in acetone or ethanol (red solution in dropper) onto the surface of water in a beaker. The flakes spread out on the water’s surface to produce a thin film. The researchers then use a rubber stamp to transfer the film from the beaker.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
To make thin films of metal organic frameworks, researchers drip a suspension of MOF flakes in an organic solvent (red solution in dropper) onto the surface of water in a beaker (left). The flakes spread out on the water’s surface to produce a thin film (second from left). The researchers then use a rubber stamp to transfer the film from the beaker (second from right) to a quartz substrate.

Researchers have found a simple, fast way to make thin films of metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja307953m). The two-step technique allows chemists to control the film thickness and could work with many types of MOFs. Current methods for producing these films are time-consuming and aren’t compatible with MOFs that require harsh synthesis conditions, says Hiroshi Kitagawa, a chemist at Kyoto University, in Japan. He and his colleagues developed a new method to make thin films of MOFs containing copper and a porphyrin. The team started by preparing the MOF particles in N,N-diethylformamide and ethanol. Next, they dispersed the resulting MOF flakes in acetone or ethanol and then dripped the resulting suspension onto the surface of water in a beaker to produce a thin film. They transferred the layer to a solid substrate and repeated the process to create a film of desired thickness. In 10 minutes, the researchers could stack 100 layers of MOF sheets. By contrast, the traditional method took them 10 minutes to produce a single layer.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE