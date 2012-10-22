Nicholas Turro Receives Inaugural George Hammond Award

Nicholas J. Turro, William P. Schweitzer Professor of Chemistry at Columbia University, is the recipient of the inaugural George S. Hammond Award in photochemistry, given by the Inter-American Photochemical Society. The award recognizes Turro’s role as a pioneer and leader in the field of photochemistry for more than 40 years.
Turro’s research has ranged from fundamental studies of the basic mechanisms of photochemical reactions to the development of cutting-edge technologies that rely on photochemistry.
He is also renowned for his teaching and mentoring of students and junior colleagues. In addition, Turro authored the leading textbook on photochemistry and was an early adopter of computer technology for instruction and learning.
