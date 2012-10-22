Raízen, Iogen Target Cellulosic Ethanol

Raízen, the world’s largest producer of sugarcane-derived ethanol, plans to build a cellulosic ethanol plant in Brazil that will use technology developed by Canada’s Iogen Energy. The partners say the plant will be built in Piracicaba, São Paulo, on the site of a Raízen facility. Raízen is a joint venture of Shell and the Brazilian ethanol producer Cosan. Iogen Energy is a joint venture between Shell and the Canadian enzymes maker Iogen. Iogen Energy has been producing cellulosic ethanol since 2004 at a facility in Ottawa, Ontario. Earlier this year, it dropped plans to build a cellulosic ethanol facility in Manitoba.
