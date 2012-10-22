Schoellkopf Medal To Luis Colón

Luis A. Colón, professor of chemistry at the University at Buffalo, is the recipient of the 2012 Jacob F. Schoellkopf Medal, presented by the ACS Western New York Section.
Colón is being honored for pioneering contributions to the advancement of separation science, dedication to mentoring and advancement of diversity in the chemical sciences, and service and leadership in the profession.
Colón’s research interests are in the field of micro- and nanochemistry, including the study and development of new chromatographic media and column technology in separation science, detection schemes for monitoring mass-limited samples, and the development of new strategies to separate and analyze complex chemical or biochemical sample mixtures.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter