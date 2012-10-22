Two Partnerships Eye Polymers For Drugs

Dow Chemical and Bend Research are working together to develop polymeric materials for use in improved drug formulations. Dow will provide hypromellose, hypromellose acetate succinate, and other polymers that Bend will use to make spray-dried dispersions of poorly soluble oral drugs. Similarly, Avantor Performance Materials is collaborating with India’s Rubicon Research to develop functional excipients, or formulation aids, for drug delivery. Efforts will begin with a polymeric material designed to work in the gastrointestinal tract.
