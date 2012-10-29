Calysta Is New Player In Industrial Biotech

A new company, Calysta Energy, has been created to produce industrial chemicals and liquid fuels from natural gas. Based in Menlo Park, Calif., Calysta is a spin-off of the synthetic biology company DNA2.0. Calysta will use a biological technology to convert methane into fuels and chemicals. Alan Shaw, former CEO of the biocatalysis firm Codexis, will lead Calysta; biotech industry executive Josh Silverman is the new firm’s chief scientific officer.
