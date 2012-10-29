Advertisement

09044-cover1-housefirecxd.jpg
09044-cover1-housefirecxd.jpg
October 29, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 44

Flame-retardant chemicals ignite a debate over safety, efficacy, and fire-safety standards

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 90 | Issue 44
Policy

Fighting Fires

Flame-retardant chemicals ignite a debate over safety, efficacy, and fire-safety standards

Pharma Chemical Rebound Is Apparent At CPhI Meeting

CPhI attendees find strength in pharmaceuticals and promise in other fine chemicals markets

EPA Weighs Ethanol Quota

High corn prices driven by drought, reduced yield, and biofuel demand trigger agency ethanol review

  • Lab Safety

    Dow Chemical Teams Up With Universities On Laboratory Safety

    Partnership brings practices from industry to academia

  • Biological Chemistry

    An Advance In Directed Evolution

    Synthetic Biology: Technique can now be carried out entirely in yeast

  • Business

    Pfizer To Purchase ADHD Drug Maker NextWave

    Acquisition will be an up to $700 million entry into the ADHD market

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Lamprey Antibodies Snag Sugars

So-called lambodies could aid tumor detection and drug delivery

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Cookin’ With Chemistry, Art Meets Science, Cows On A Sugar High

 

Job listings

