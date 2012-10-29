Fighting Fires
Flame-retardant chemicals ignite a debate over safety, efficacy, and fire-safety standards
October 29, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 44
CPhI attendees find strength in pharmaceuticals and promise in other fine chemicals markets
High corn prices driven by drought, reduced yield, and biofuel demand trigger agency ethanol review
Partnership brings practices from industry to academia
Synthetic Biology: Technique can now be carried out entirely in yeast
Acquisition will be an up to $700 million entry into the ADHD market