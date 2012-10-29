Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Cookin’ With Chemistry, Art Meets Science, Cows On A Sugar High

by Linda Wang
October 29, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Alan Henry
Fund-raiser: Science-filled cookbook.
This is a photo of the ACS ChemClub cookbook cover.
Credit: Alan Henry
Fund-raiser: Science-filled cookbook.

Would you like to learn how to make “apple” pie without using apples? Or “bake” cookies without an oven?

American Chemical Society-supported chemistry clubs from 22 high schools around the U.S. have compiled a cookbook of their favorite entrées, side dishes, baked goods, desserts, and beverages. The book not only offers recipes, it also reveals the chemistry behind making each dish.

The instructions for preparing guacamole, for example, are followed by an explanation of why cutting onions can make people cry. The answer lies in syn-propane­thial-S-oxide, a compound that forms when an enzyme from the onion is exposed to air, which happens during chopping. When the irritant hits the eye, it stimulates lachrymal glands there, causing tears.

Aspiring chefs also learn tricks to minimize their tears, for instance, by cooling the onion prior to chopping to reduce the volatility of the compound or by wearing safety goggles while slicing the vegetable.

In addition, the cookbook contains a section on food-based activities, such as how to calculate the speed of light by melting marshmallows in the microwave and how to determine the percentage of water in popcorn. “The ACS ChemClub Cookbook” is available for $15 from the ACS Store (www.acs.org/store). All proceeds go to the chemistry clubs to support their activities.

Chemists visiting Millennium Library Plaza in Winnipeg, Manitoba, will now be greeted by a giant Erlenmeyer-flask-shaped sculpture. The installation, unveiled in August, features LEDs that change colors and illuminate water and fog spewing from the sculpture.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Gerry Kopelow
“Emptyful”: Flask-shaped sculpture provides wonderment in Winnipeg.
This is a photo of a giant flask-shaped sculpture in Winnipeg.
Credit: Gerry Kopelow
“Emptyful”: Flask-shaped sculpture provides wonderment in Winnipeg.

Made of stainless steel, the public art project stands approximately 35 feet tall and is named “Emptyful,” suggesting both containment and openness. “It’s in an area of Winnipeg that’s undergoing some transformation, and the city is very much trying to bring people back into its center,” says the sculpture’s designer, Bill Pechet.

Like the ever-changing weather of Winnipeg, the sculpture changes its look as it responds to its environment. “Even the dew point really affects the fog,” Pechet says. “When it’s slightly cooler and less windy, the fog hovers around the site, and it can billow out and fill the area.”

The flask shape represents the research agenda of the Millennium Library. “We were trying to make an object that would reference the idea of research and fuse the idea of science and art together,” Pechet says. “The shape is meant to encourage people to think about the role of knowledge in the world, and of experimentation and how critical it is.”

The severe drought that has dried up many parts of the U.S. has led to an unexpected treat for cows. Given the rising price of corn, some cattle farmers are instead feeding cows less expensive sugar replacements: chocolate bars, gummy worms, ice cream sprinkles, marshmallows, and even powdered hot chocolate mix, according to an Oct. 10 article posted on CNN.com. This practice has been going on for decades, but it’s caught on more this year as farmers look to cut costs, says Ki Fanning, a livestock nutritionist at Great Plains Livestock Consulting.

According to the article, corn goes for about $315 per ton, but ice cream sprinkles can be had for as little as $160 per ton. The cows don’t seem to mind, and it’s cost-effective for the farmers.

What’s more, the alternative feed doesn’t seem to have any ill effects on the cows, and in fact, the sugar helps to fatten beef cattle. So the next time you pass a farm, you might see cows bouncing off their pens, in the midst of a sugar high.

Linda Wang wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How can chemist parents boost at-home science learning for kids?
Pumpkin Spice Beer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cake In A Can, Color-Changing Ice Cream

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE