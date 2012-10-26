Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Cyclopentadienyl Ligands Go Chiral

Catalysis: Chemists tune workhorse ligands for stereoselective reactions

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Chemical modifications that introduce chiral features to cyclopentadienyl (Cp) ligands have allowed two research teams to carry out rhodium-catalyzed C–H functionalization reactions to prepare single-enantiomer products. The work provides new pathways for chemists to use one of the most popular organic-synthesis ligands with one of the most synthetically useful transition-metal cations to selectively make bioactive enantiomers, which hasn’t been practical before.

Chiral Cp ligands have previously been used for asymmetric catalysis involving early transition metals such as zirconium, which have ample open coordination sites for ligand and reactant binding. But introducing chiral Cp ligands to late transition metals, such as rhodium, has been problematic. The difficulty arises from the inability to design ligands with substituents that don’t compete with reactants for limited metal coordination sites but still effectively control the orientation of reactants to produce a single-enantiomer product.

Baihua Ye and Nicolai Cramer of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, overcame those problems by preparing a rhodium catalyst coordinated by a chiral Cp ligand bearing a symmetrical benzophenone-cyclohexenyl substituent (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1226938). The enantioselectivity arises from the ability of the bulky Cp ligand to direct the approach of reactants so they bind rhodium on only one side.

A team led by Thomas R. Ward of the University of Basel, in Switzerland, and Tomislav Rovis of Colorado State University solved the problem in a different way. The researchers created an artificial enzyme by tethering biotin to a Cp ring and then anchoring the biotinylated rhodium Cp assembly inside the protein streptavidin. The team also engineered a glutamate residue into the streptavidin active site, which acts in concert with the rhodium catalyst to optimize the catalytic efficiency (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1226132). Like a natural enzyme, the artificial version selectively aligns and binds reactants to produce only one enantiomer.

Both research teams tested their new catalysts by coupling benzamides with alkenes to form R enantiomers of dihydroisoquinolones.

The Ward-Rovis artificial enzyme approach “is extremely novel,” says Michael E. Kopach, a chemist at pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly & Co. and cochair of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute’s Pharmaceutical Roundtable. But the scope of substrates used and the enantiomeric excesses would likely need to be improved for industrial utility, he says. The chiral catalyst designed by Cramer’s group “has significant industrial potential as the enantioselectivity is high, catalyst loads are low, and there should be relatively broad utility,” Kopach notes.

“Both these approaches to achieving enantioselective transformations are complementary and should be useful in preparing new scaffolds for medicinal chemistry,” adds Robert A. Singer, a chemist at Pfizer. The methods are particularly attractive because they operate under mild conditions, he notes, which will aid the use of reactants sporting sensitive functional groups. In addition, future refinements could adapt the strategies to work with metals that are more abundant and less expensive than rhodium, Singer says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme-inspired route to heterocycle functionalization
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluoroamide fluorinates itself
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists engineer metalloproteins with novel activities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE