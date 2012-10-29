Advertisement

Foreign-Born U.S. Doctorates Are Up

by Andrea Widener
October 29, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 44
An NSF study of doctoral graduates from U.S. universities confirms that a growing percentage were born in other countries. It finds that in 2010, nearly 40% of doctoral graduates in science, engineering, or health from U.S. universities were foreign-born, up from 17% in 1961–70. The study also looked at where recent doctoral graduates—those who received degrees between 2001 and 2007—ended up. Overall, 86% of recent graduates remained in the U.S. in 2010. For those with a temporary visa, however, that percentage was smaller, 68%. In 2008, the study says, 20% of foreign graduates from U.S. universities reported returning to their country of origin compared with 97% of U.S. citizens who remained in the U.S. For foreign graduates who did not return to their country of origin, 89% stayed in the U.S., 4% went to European Union countries, and 3% each went to Asian countries and Canada. No matter where they lived, 94% of recent graduates in science, engineering, or health were working full-time.

