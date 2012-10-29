Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Insect Pheromones Made Catalytically

Z-Selective ruthenium catalyst enable synthesis of an array of pesticide alternatives

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
October 29, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
A structure of a Z-selective catalyst containing ruthenium.
[+]Enlarge
A Z-selective catalyst produces cis-olefin-containing lepidopteran pheromones, including this example.
A reaction scheme showing a Z-selective catalyst producing cis-olefin-containing lepidopteran pheromones.
A Z-selective catalyst produces cis-olefin-containing lepidopteran pheromones, including this example.

From the promising new family of Z-selective olefin metathesis catalysts comes a synthetic strategy for preparing insect pheromones (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201206079). Although highly useful for environmentally friendly insect control, cis-olefin-containing insect pheromones are difficult to synthesize, and their production generates large amounts of waste. Last year, Caltech’s Robert H. Grubbs and colleagues used one of the ruthenium-based Z-selective catalysts pioneered by Grubbs’s group to synthesize a monounsaturated cis-olefin-containing pheromone. Now, Grubbs’s group has expanded the catalyst’s repertoire to include short, simple syntheses of nine lepidopteran pheromones that EPA has approved for use as insecticide alternatives. Starting with oleyl alcohol and 11-eicosenol derived from vegetable oils, the group prepared the pheromones in good yields at mild temperatures, with better than 80% Z-selectivity in most cases. The researchers envision this strategy could be generalized to many analogous pheromones and be practical on an industrial scale.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New route to unbranched alkenyl and alkyl arenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chiral tertiary alcohols forged with copper
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Round Of Fluorocyclopropanes﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE