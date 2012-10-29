Japanese Companies Boost Nylon Overseas

Ube Industries and Toray Industries are expanding their polymer businesses outside their home country of Japan. Ube plans to add 10,000 metric tons per year of nylon 6 capacity at its plant in Castellón, Spain. The project, expected to boost output 50% by 2015, is in response to strong demand for nylon in packaging films. Separately, Toray is establishing an engineering-polymer compounding facility in Indonesia that will open by the end of next year.
