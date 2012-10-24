Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Obama, Romney Meet For Final Debate

Politics: Economy, not foreign policy, dominates presidential face-off

by Susan R. Morrissey
October 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Robert Duyos/MCT/Newscom
Romney (left) and Obama met for one last debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., on Oct. 22.
This is a photo of President Barack Obama (right) speaking during a debate with Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney on Monday, October 22, 2012.
Credit: Robert Duyos/MCT/Newscom
Romney (left) and Obama met for one last debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., on Oct. 22.

In what was supposed to be a presidential debate about foreign policy, President Barack Obama and his Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, repeatedly steered the conversation toward strengthening the U.S. economy and maintaining U.S. competitiveness. And although the candidates briefly revisited their plans for energy and education policy to accomplish these goals, support for basic science funding was also part of the mix.

The President mentioned the importance of R&D funding to economic growth and global competitiveness at least four times during the 90-minute debate. For example, he said, “If we don’t continue to put money into research and technology that will allow us to create great businesses here in the U.S.,” the country will lose its competitive edge to nations such as China.

Former Massachusetts governor Romney mentioned basic research funding once, but not as a means to foster competitiveness or economic prosperity. Instead, he brought it up to make the point that such funding should go to universities, not companies. “Research is great,” he said, but the federal investment in companies such as Tesla or Fisker to develop electric-car batteries isn’t basic research. He added that, if elected, he would end such federal investments.

The debate also touched on the looming government-wide budget cuts known as sequestration that are set to take place on Jan. 2, 2013. Romney made it clear that he would protect military spending from these cuts, which are the mandated results of Congress’ failure to reach agreement on cutting the federal budget deficit.

But the President went further on the subject of sequestration. He stated emphatically: “It will not happen.” His confidence may indicate that he has a plan to break Congress’ impasse on the issue.

Romney outlined a plan that he said would get the U.S. to a balanced budget in eight to 10 years. First, he said, he would immediately put in place a 5% cut to all nondefense discretionary federal spending. Then, he continued, he would get rid of programs “that we don’t absolutely have to have” and shift control of other federal programs to states.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scarce science under the Trump administration
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama, Romney Meet For Final Debate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Continues R&D Support

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE