Bayer Swallows U.S. Vitamins Firm

Bayer HealthCare has agreed to acquire Schiff Nutrition International, a Salt Lake City-based producer of vitamins and nutritional supplements, for $1.2 billion. Schiff forecasts that its sales of $259 million in fiscal 2012 will grow by at least 43% in fiscal 2013. “The Schiff business significantly enhances our presence and position in the U.S., which accounts for more over-the-counter and nutritional products sales than any other country in the world,” says Bayer CEO Marijn Dekkers.
