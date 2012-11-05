Clariant And Wilmar Form Amines Venture

Clariant and Singapore-based Wilmar International, the world’s largest processor of tropical oils, have agreed to create a 50-50 joint venture for amines and amine derivatives. The amines will be produced from fatty alcohols derived from palm and lauric oils. Clariant will contribute its amines facility in Gendorf, Germany. Wilmar’s contribution is an oleochemicals plant it is building in China. “The joint upstream and downstream strengths of our businesses make the merits of this venture very compelling,” says Wilmar CEO Kuok Khoon Hong.
