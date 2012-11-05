Lonza To Cut 500 Jobs In Efficiency Move

Lonza plans to eliminate 500 of its 8,500 positions during the next two years as part of a company-wide effort to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Four hundred of the jobs are at the firm’s largest site, in Visp, Switzerland. Lonza plans to reduce annual costs at the site by more than $100 million by 2015. The company also will cut 100 staffers worldwide from its corporate functions unit. Once productivity improvements at Visp have been implemented, Lonza plans to begin reviewing the rest of its global manufacturing assets.
