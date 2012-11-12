BioAmber To Supply Plastics For Autos

BioAmber will supply biobased succinic acid to a Faurecia-Mitsubishi Chemical partnership for making automotive plastics. Faurecia, which calls itself the world’s sixth-largest auto equipment supplier, has researched plastics made from natural materials since 2006. The Faurecia-Mitsubishi partnership aims to develop a polymer for auto interior parts such as door panel trim, instrument panels, and air ducts. The plastic will be based on Mitsubishi’s polybutylene succinate, with a target of using 100% biomass raw materials.
