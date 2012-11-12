Advertisement

09046-cover-broadphotocxd.jpg
09046-cover-broadphotocxd.jpg
November 12, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 46

Chemistry and biology have merged with high-powered statistical analysis in drug discovery labs

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 90 | Issue 46
Careers

Enter The Data Scientist

Chemistry and biology have merged with high-powered statistical analysis in drug discovery labs

Crowdsourcing Chemistry

Public participation in chemical research drives discoveries in solar fuels, environmental health, and more

Earnings Fall For A Third Quarter

Chemical firms outline restructurings and layoffs, as they report ongoing weakness in earnings

  • Environment

    Note-By-Note Cuisine

    French chemist and chef proposes making meals from molecular scratch

  • Business

    Pharmaceutical Sales And Earnings Growth Remain In The Doldrums

    Most major firms continue to see declining sales and earnings

  • Safety

    Oversight Fight

    Chemical safety board objects to time lost complying with EPA Inspector General audits

Science Concentrates

Materials

Nanoconfinement Prevents Nickel Catalyst From Fouling

Unconventional synthesis yields sheltered nanoparticles that stand up well to harsh reaction conditions

Business & Policy Concentrates

