Brain Drug Firm Envoy Is Going To Takeda

Takeda Pharmaceutical has agreed to acquire Envoy Therapeutics for as much as $140 million, a sum that includes an up-front sum and progress-dependent preclinical milestone payments. Based in Jupiter, Fla., Envoy uses its bacTRAP technology to label and extract the protein-making components of cells. Takeda says the technology is especially powerful in tissues of the brain. Takeda first invested in Envoy in 2009. It plans to move most of the firm’s 21 employees to its San Diego R&D facility early next year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter